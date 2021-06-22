Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.75.
TITN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th.
In related news, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $340,944.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $3,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,815,905.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 381,459 shares of company stock worth $11,305,765 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.61 million, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.78. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $35.24.
Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Titan Machinery Company Profile
Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.
