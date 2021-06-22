Traders Buy High Volume of Cincinnati Financial Call Options (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 684 call options on the company. This is an increase of 777% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CINF. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.75.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $116.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial has a one year low of $60.61 and a one year high of $124.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.73.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.83%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.