Traders Purchase Large Volume of Change Healthcare Call Options (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 565 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 927% compared to the typical daily volume of 55 call options.
Shares of CHNG stock opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. Change Healthcare has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -67.85, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.50.
Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $855.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Change Healthcare will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Change Healthcare
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.