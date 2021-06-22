Traders Purchase Large Volume of Change Healthcare Call Options (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 565 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 927% compared to the typical daily volume of 55 call options.

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. Change Healthcare has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -67.85, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.50.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $855.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Change Healthcare will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Change Healthcare by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 17,982 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 515,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,903,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,342,000 after acquiring an additional 173,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 394.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

