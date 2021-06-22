Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Shares Gap Up to $14.78

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.78, but opened at $15.10. Trean Insurance Group shares last traded at $14.81, with a volume of 180 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Trean Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $757.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.52 million. Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 40.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Altaris Partners, Llc sold 4,250,498 shares of Trean Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $56,531,623.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,703.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew O’brien sold 616,438 shares of Trean Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $8,198,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $566,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,194,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 528,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Trean Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $12,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

About Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG)

Trean Insurance Group, Inc provides products and services to the specialty insurance market in the United States. The company underwrites specialty casualty insurance products both through its program partners and its own managing general agencies. It also offers workers' compensation; other liability insurance products, such as admitted general liability and construction defect products; accident and health; and other insurance products.

