Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives $64.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.11.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 1,240.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,766. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble has a 12 month low of $41.34 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.00.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.31 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. On average, analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

