Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Trinseo by 54.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Trinseo by 3.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Trinseo by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total transaction of $191,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $172,385.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,886. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Alembic Global Advisors upped their target price on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

Shares of TSE stock opened at $58.47 on Tuesday. Trinseo S.A. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.64.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. Trinseo had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.61%.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

