Triple Point Income VCT Plc C (LON:TPVC) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.75

Triple Point Income VCT Plc C (LON:TPVC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
TPVC stock opened at GBX 75 ($0.98) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 76.25. Triple Point Income VCT Plc C has a 12-month low of GBX 73.50 ($0.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 75 ($0.98).
Triple Point Income VCT Plc C Company Profile
