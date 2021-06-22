Troy Asset Management Ltd Buys 42,000 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Fastenal comprises 0.4% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Fastenal worth $22,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its holdings in Fastenal by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

FAST opened at $51.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.29. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $54.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

