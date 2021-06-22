Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Director Sells $79,665.00 in Stock

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TFC traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $54.45. 224,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,962,184. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.20. The company has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $33.47 and a one year high of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,430,635,000 after buying an additional 3,823,712 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,158,514,000 after buying an additional 3,449,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,621,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,126,000 after buying an additional 469,307 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,307,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,009,289,000 after buying an additional 133,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,487,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $903,251,000 after buying an additional 266,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

