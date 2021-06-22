Truist Securiti Comments on Centene Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centene in a research note issued on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.49. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Centene’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Stephens raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.91.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $72.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. Centene has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $75.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.76.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Centene by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at $480,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Centene by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,947,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

