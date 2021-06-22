TrustSwap Trading 36.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 36.3% lower against the dollar. One TrustSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00002085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $60.48 million and $2.34 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00053225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00019251 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $211.88 or 0.00647351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00077236 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,335.57 or 0.07135902 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap (SWAP) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 88,645,378 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

