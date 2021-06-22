Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Receives $10.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TUFN. Cowen began coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUFN. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 4,420.0% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 809,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 791,187 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,574,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,156,000 after acquiring an additional 510,285 shares in the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 223.2% during the first quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 395,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 273,238 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 241,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 201.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 328,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 219,481 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:TUFN opened at $9.29 on Friday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.