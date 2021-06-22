Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Shares Gap Up to $20.34

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.34, but opened at $21.78. Tupperware Brands shares last traded at $23.02, with a volume of 13,522 shares.
TUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.52. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 2.88.
In related news, EVP Karen M. Sheehan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 55,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricio Cuesta bought 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $39,961.35. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 147,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,962.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $291,761. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 395,849 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 817.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,599,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,923,000 after purchasing an additional 67,384 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tupperware Brands by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,640,000 after buying an additional 226,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tupperware Brands by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,952,000 after buying an additional 10,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.
Tupperware Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TUP)
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
