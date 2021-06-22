Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Shares Gap Up to $20.34

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.34, but opened at $21.78. Tupperware Brands shares last traded at $23.02, with a volume of 13,522 shares.

TUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.52. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 2.88.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. The business had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.05 million. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Sheehan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 55,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricio Cuesta bought 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $39,961.35. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 147,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,962.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $291,761. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 395,849 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 817.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,599,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,923,000 after purchasing an additional 67,384 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tupperware Brands by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,640,000 after buying an additional 226,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tupperware Brands by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,952,000 after buying an additional 10,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

