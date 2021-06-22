Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 8,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 437,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TKGBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.94.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, structured deposit, and gold accounts; and general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, mortgage, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.