TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) & Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Critical Comparison

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) and Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.3% of Leidos shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Leidos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TuSimple and Leidos’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TuSimple $1.84 million 5,789.50 -$177.87 million N/A N/A Leidos $12.30 billion 1.21 $628.00 million $5.83 18.09

Leidos has higher revenue and earnings than TuSimple.

Profitability

This table compares TuSimple and Leidos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuSimple N/A N/A N/A Leidos 5.64% 24.30% 7.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TuSimple and Leidos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuSimple 0 1 11 0 2.92 Leidos 0 1 8 1 3.00

TuSimple currently has a consensus target price of $54.36, suggesting a potential upside of 6.68%. Leidos has a consensus target price of $116.38, suggesting a potential upside of 10.37%. Given Leidos’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Leidos is more favorable than TuSimple.

Summary

Leidos beats TuSimple on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc. provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. Intelligence Community, the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, military services, and government agencies of U.S. allies abroad, as well as other federal and commercial customers in the national security industry. Its solutions include technology, large-scale systems, command and control platforms, data analytics, logistics, and cybersecurity solutions, as well as intelligence analysis and operations support services to critical missions. The Civil segment provides systems integration services to air navigation service providers, including the federal aviation administration, the En route automation modernization, advanced technology oceanic procedure, time based flow management, terminal flight data management, geo-7, and future flight services, as well as enterprise-information display systems; and security detection and automation services. It also offers information technology (IT) solutions in cloud computing, mobility, application modernization, DevOps, data center, network modernization, asset management, help desk operations, and digital workplace enablement; and environment, energy, and infrastructure services. The Health segment offers solutions to federal and commercial customers responsible for health and well-being of people worldwide, including health information management, managed health, digital transformation, and life sciences research and development services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

