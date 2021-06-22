Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Position Cut by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC lessened its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,263,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,135,511 shares during the period. Twilio accounts for approximately 2.4% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $430,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,450,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Twilio by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.10, for a total value of $384,015.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,023 shares of company stock worth $31,002,073. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.80.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $16.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $379.78. The company had a trading volume of 66,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.56 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $339.40.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

