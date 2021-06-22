Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.650-6.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $448.22.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $446.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.19 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $319.58 and a 1-year high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total value of $1,507,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,872,523.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,527 shares of company stock worth $19,564,271. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

