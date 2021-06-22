UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) by 574.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,692 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $6,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 39.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 42.4% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTB opened at $52.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.44. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.11 and a 1-year high of $52.90.

