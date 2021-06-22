UBS Group AG Buys 9,930 Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 290,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQH. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HQH opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $26.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

