UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 54,315 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $6,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $3,854,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,619,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $4,733,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 336,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,039,000 after buying an additional 34,251 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 246,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,280,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,092,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,003.84. Insiders have sold a total of 183,689 shares of company stock valued at $7,707,504 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.35.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.78.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

