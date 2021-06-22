UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.79% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of UFP Industries have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company has been benefiting from solid U.S. residential market and more demand for repair and remodeling activities. It is experiencing strong organic growth in retail and industrial segments along with site-built and factory-built housing business units. UFP Industries have been expanding the product portfolio and leveraging new business opportunities with the recent buyouts. Also, solid liquidity position and shareholders' rewards are added positives. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for current quarter and year have moved up over the past 60 days, depicting analysts’ optimism regarding its bottom-line growth potential. However, COVID-related woes and a volatile lumber market still remain concerns.”

UFPI has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. UFP Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

UFP Industries stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.69. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.21%. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UFP Industries will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $595,007.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,498.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. Insiders sold 38,731 shares of company stock worth $3,150,058 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 6.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in UFP Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 474,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in UFP Industries by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,126,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,430,000 after purchasing an additional 98,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 123.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 24,623 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

