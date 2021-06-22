United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus raised shares of United Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. MKM Partners began coverage on United Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.78.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $55.69 on Friday. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.34.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 141.48% and a negative net margin of 63.43%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.57) EPS. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post -13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in United Airlines by 2.2% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in United Airlines by 41.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 17,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

