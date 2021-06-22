Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UBX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Unity Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Unity Biotechnology has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.82.

NASDAQ UBX opened at $4.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $233.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.24. Unity Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. 37.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

