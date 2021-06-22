UNUS SED LEO Reaches Market Cap of $2.22 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for about $2.33 or 0.00007677 BTC on exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $2.22 billion and $4.09 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.06 or 0.00375678 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00011296 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000081 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

