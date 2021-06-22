Urus Price Hits $9.50 on Top Exchanges (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. One Urus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.50 or 0.00028856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Urus has a total market cap of $4.46 million and approximately $780,657.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Urus has traded down 31.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00055974 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00021680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.70 or 0.00658306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00079074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00039307 BTC.

About Urus

Urus is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

