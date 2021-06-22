USDK (USDK) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One USDK coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC on popular exchanges. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.74 million and approximately $266.68 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDK has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00045548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00105854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00154294 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,409.62 or 0.99914401 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003041 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

