Utrust One Day Trading Volume Hits $10.14 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. One Utrust coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a market capitalization of $89.23 million and $10.14 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 35.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00053369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00019521 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.40 or 0.00626938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00077000 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,219.50 or 0.07232115 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a coin. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Buying and Selling Utrust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

