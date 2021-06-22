Utz Brands Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 4,441 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 463% compared to the typical daily volume of 789 put options.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UTZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stephens upgraded Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities started coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Utz Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Shares of UTZ traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.16. The stock had a trading volume of 30,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,713. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the first quarter valued at $244,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Utz Brands by 139.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 777,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,263,000 after buying an additional 451,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the first quarter worth about $15,650,000. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

