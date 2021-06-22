Van ECK Associates Corp Has $10.45 Million Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,900 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,641 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $10,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,517 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,343,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 406,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,522,000 after acquiring an additional 43,464 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK opened at $39.78 on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $42.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.59. The firm has a market cap of $107.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.6367 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.80%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

