Van ECK Associates Corp Has $6.67 Million Holdings in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 63,895 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.76% of Fidus Investment worth $6,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 330.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 9,899 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 11,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on FDUS. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fidus Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

FDUS stock opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.06. The company has a market capitalization of $423.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.95. Fidus Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 78.86% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 7.1%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Fidus Investment Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.