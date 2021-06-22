Van ECK Associates Corp Has $7.41 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 26.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 38,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 101,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 878,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,699,000 after purchasing an additional 24,887 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 28,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 68.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,259,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,758 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares in the company, valued at $32,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 9,668 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total value of $1,455,420.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,590 shares of company stock worth $86,767,205 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

DLR stock opened at $155.68 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $165.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.09, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.08.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. Research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

