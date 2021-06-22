Van ECK Associates Corp Has $7.92 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,948 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $443,766,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,857 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,931,000 after buying an additional 31,161 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,628,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 148,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 63,858 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

In related news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total transaction of $390,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,722,926.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,142 shares of company stock valued at $8,421,951 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $119.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

ROST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.43.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.