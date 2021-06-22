Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $10,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,440,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,993,000 after buying an additional 82,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,255,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,003,358,000 after purchasing an additional 821,600 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 237,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,457,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 191,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,159,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of CNI opened at $105.04 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $84.75 and a one year high of $119.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

CNI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Vertical Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.88.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.