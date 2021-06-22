Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 5,666 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,666 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 44.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,173,000 after purchasing an additional 113,932 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $2,897,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $4,025,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.39.

DG opened at $213.97 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

