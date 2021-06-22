Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Proequities Inc.

Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $116,171,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,604,000 after buying an additional 304,688 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,754,000 after buying an additional 158,850 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,146,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 150,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,296,000 after purchasing an additional 70,527 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $389.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,116. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $267.46 and a 1 year high of $388.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $375.09.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

