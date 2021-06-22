Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Position Raised by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 38.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBR. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $110,746,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,863,000 after purchasing an additional 761,009 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,949,000 after purchasing an additional 642,825 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $98,105,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $59,695,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $173.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $101.45 and a 1 year high of $180.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.