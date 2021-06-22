Veil Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.73 Million (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Veil coin can now be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Veil has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Veil has a total market cap of $1.73 million and $707.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,730.99 or 1.00003452 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00028173 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007625 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.84 or 0.00317255 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.54 or 0.00741034 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $121.05 or 0.00369854 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006150 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00059273 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

