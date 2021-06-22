Vesper (VSP) Hits Market Cap of $25.93 Million

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Vesper has a total market capitalization of $25.93 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vesper has traded down 43.9% against the US dollar. One Vesper coin can now be bought for approximately $6.61 or 0.00021758 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vesper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00046168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00111783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00154975 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000170 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,909.89 or 0.98511036 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Vesper Profile

Vesper launched on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,924,833 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Buying and Selling Vesper

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vesper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vesper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.