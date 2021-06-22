Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to post $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.16. Victory Capital reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $5.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Victory Capital.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VCTR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Victory Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

VCTR stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.32. 1,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,070. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 14.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 592,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,157,000 after acquiring an additional 74,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 38,004 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 33.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 75,712 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth $6,786,000. Finally, Weber Alan W raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 256,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after buying an additional 39,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

