Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.95). Vir Biotechnology reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 151.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($2.22). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.53 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $664,621.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,660,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,742,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 10,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $414,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,948,802.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,064 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,260 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $49.11 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $141.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of -1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.08.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

