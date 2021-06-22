Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159,837 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,975 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.9% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $33,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Insiders sold a total of 88,655 shares of company stock valued at $20,166,882 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.72.

V opened at $235.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50. The firm has a market cap of $457.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.87.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

