VMware (NYSE:VMW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.880-6.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.80 billion-12.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.77 billion.VMware also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.620-1.620 EPS.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.57.
Shares of NYSE VMW traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. VMware has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.13.
In other news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 30,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $4,714,728.63. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,767,671.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $3,335,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,901 shares in the company, valued at $21,513,610.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,486 shares of company stock worth $20,173,236. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.
About VMware
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.
