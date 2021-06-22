Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €237.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €237.00 ($278.82) price target from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.57% from the stock’s previous close.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €277.00 ($325.88) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €254.67 ($299.61).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €226.65 ($266.65) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €224.40. The firm has a market cap of $46.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 12-month high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

