vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Shares of NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $191.41 million, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of -1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52. vTv Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTVT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 67,020 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 227.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 18,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant PDE4 inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases.

