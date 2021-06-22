W Green Pay Price Tops $0.0057 on Exchanges (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. One W Green Pay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded 19% lower against the dollar. W Green Pay has a total market capitalization of $100,437.69 and approximately $256,051.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00054947 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00020020 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.39 or 0.00671552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00079228 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000287 BTC.

About W Green Pay

WGP is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay . The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

