Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €161.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €161.00 ($189.41) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WCH. Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Warburg Research set a €151.00 ($177.65) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €132.00 ($155.29) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wacker Chemie has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €136.36 ($160.43).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of WCH opened at €125.70 ($147.88) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €131.58. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €57.78 ($67.98) and a one year high of €143.30 ($168.59). The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion and a PE ratio of 27.04.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.