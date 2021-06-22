Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Cowen upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of -75.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 30,147 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 19,091 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,663 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,497 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 74,363 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,336 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

