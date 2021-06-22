Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Jim C. Walton Sells 666,540 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 666,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.71, for a total value of $91,789,223.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,936,046.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $136.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.12. The firm has a market cap of $382.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.02 and a 52-week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,963 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

