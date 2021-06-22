Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,416 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,009 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $23,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $609,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Walmart by 558.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 661,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $95,361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,741,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $244,728,611.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,198,120.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $1,066,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,358,317.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,303,651 shares of company stock worth $2,426,595,808. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $136.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.12. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.02 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

