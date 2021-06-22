Walthausen & Co. LLC Acquires 11,560 Shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 184,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in DLH were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DLH by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 79,606 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DLH by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 473,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 87,498 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DLH by 4.4% during the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 152,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DLH by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 49,510 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of DLH by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 127,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Get DLH alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

DLHC opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.05. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.97.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. DLH had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $61.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLH Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC).

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.